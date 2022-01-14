First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

FRC opened at $200.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.89 and a 200-day moving average of $203.36. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $143.60 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.08.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

