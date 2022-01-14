First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $200.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.36. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $143.60 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.08.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

