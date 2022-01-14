First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.10 and last traded at $60.34. Approximately 70,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 186,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.42.

Get First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXD. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 297,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 36.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 530,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 142,926 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 14.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $3,269,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 34.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.