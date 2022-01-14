First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the December 15th total of 256,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.