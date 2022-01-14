First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.37. 26,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 31,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48.

