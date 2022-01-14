First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Up 381.6% in December

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 381.6% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $38.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000.

