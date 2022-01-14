First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FEX opened at $90.41 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $73.40 and a 52 week high of $93.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $215,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

