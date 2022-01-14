First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,100 shares, an increase of 216.6% from the December 15th total of 137,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,200,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,754,000 after acquiring an additional 722,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,236,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,343,000 after acquiring an additional 372,141 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,478,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,130,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan Fund alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.