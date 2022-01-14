First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Up 391.3% in December

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,600 shares, an increase of 391.3% from the December 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,536,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $15,107,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $12,888,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,869,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,103,000 after buying an additional 258,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,393.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 180,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 168,799 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $47.60 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $49.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

