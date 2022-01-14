First Watch Restaurant Group Inc Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

FWRG has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

FWRG opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.27 million.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.