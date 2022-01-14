First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.84

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 5624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

A number of research firms have commented on FWRG. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.27 million. Analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 325,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.55% of First Watch Restaurant Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

