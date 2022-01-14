Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Fiserv by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Fiserv by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 109,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,614,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.62. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.