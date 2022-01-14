Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

FSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE FSR opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. Fisker has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 25.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

