Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 30,074 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.80% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $21,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

NYSE FBC opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.56. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.