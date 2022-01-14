Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FBC opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1,026.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 447,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after buying an additional 407,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.