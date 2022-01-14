Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.84. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $32.19, with a volume of 5,742 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

