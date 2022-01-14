FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.65

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 23145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 40.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Folketrygdfondet purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the third quarter worth approximately $11,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth approximately $5,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 223.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 213,670 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at $4,030,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at $4,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

