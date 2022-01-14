Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Trading Down 6.8%

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) was down 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $103.89 and last traded at $103.99. Approximately 16,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 614,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

