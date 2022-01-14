Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Flughafen Zürich from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.00.

OTCMKTS FLGZY opened at $7.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. Flughafen Zürich has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $7.46.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

