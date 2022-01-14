Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Cut to £156.74 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £171.35 ($232.59) to £156.74 ($212.76) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.49% from the stock’s current price.

FLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a £162 ($219.90) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($230.76) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($237.55) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($261.98) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($244.33) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £163.51 ($221.95).

LON FLTR opened at £114 ($154.74) on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 9,912 ($134.55) and a 1-year high of £196.81 ($267.15). The company has a market capitalization of £20.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is £113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is £129.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

