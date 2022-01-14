FNB Protocol Trading Down 27.2% This Week (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $56,186.20 and $28.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00057442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

