Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of FHTX stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 586,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 276,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 14.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

