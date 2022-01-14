Font Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,263.00 (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Font coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002613 BTC on exchanges. Font has a market cap of $543,501.96 and $3,263.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Font has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00059137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Font Profile

Font (CRYPTO:FONT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

