Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,620,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,545,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

