Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FOR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of FOR stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $966.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $53,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the third quarter worth about $1,174,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group by 28.8% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. 32.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

