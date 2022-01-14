Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $170.15. The company had a trading volume of 243,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,746,515. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

