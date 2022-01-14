Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,207,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,236,184. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $191.14 billion, a PE ratio of 223.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

