Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $781,000 in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DMYQ. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,586,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 578,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 174,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

DMYQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE DMYQ traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,977,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,945. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

