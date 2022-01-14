Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 66,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,955,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,625,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,625,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

CYXT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. 448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,986. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.90. Cyxtera Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Cyxtera Technologies Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

