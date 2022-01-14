Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 16,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,797. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.08. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

