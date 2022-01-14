Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes $699,000 Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,054,722,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,766,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,766,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $25,307,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $2,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

DNA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333,956. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

