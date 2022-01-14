Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,998 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Lordstown Motors worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 14.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Lordstown Motors stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,749. The firm has a market cap of $586.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $31.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.