Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 81,500 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 568,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 151,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,830,000 after acquiring an additional 246,487 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

MFC stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.01%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

