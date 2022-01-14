Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in ResMed by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,315,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after acquiring an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in ResMed by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,070 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,309,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

NYSE RMD opened at $251.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.70. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total transaction of $634,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,691 shares of company stock worth $10,330,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.