Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 52.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 153,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,833,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,775 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on IPG shares. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $38.05 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

