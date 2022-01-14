Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 22.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 146.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 20.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.06.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.