Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $145.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.36.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

