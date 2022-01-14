Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 15,258 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $374,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,224.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,443.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,429.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Forty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,201.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

