Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Forward Air by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 31.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 2,904.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Forward Air by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air stock opened at $113.94 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $70.93 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.27. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FWRD. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.57.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.