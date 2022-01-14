Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FC. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

FC stock opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $729.16 million, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 13.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

Earnings History and Estimates for Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

