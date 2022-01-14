Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market cap of $2.11 billion and $44.84 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00063402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00075833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.27 or 0.07656695 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,728.80 or 0.99949552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00067666 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,103,227,283 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

