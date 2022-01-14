Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

NASDAQ FRHC opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average is $65.59. Freedom has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.53. Freedom had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 101.94%. The business had revenue of $312.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Freedom will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRHC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Freedom in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

