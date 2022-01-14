Frisch Financial Group Inc. Buys 65,138 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4,772.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,138 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,845.65, for a total value of $39,523,232.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total value of $8,625,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,473 shares of company stock worth $436,640,791. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $13.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,795.99. 39,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,908. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,908.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,816.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,721.55 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,210.45.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

