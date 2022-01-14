Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 39.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ULCC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

Frontier Group stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,350,720 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

