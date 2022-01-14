fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. 72,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,301,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. On average, analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in fuboTV by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,239,000 after buying an additional 3,095,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in fuboTV by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,090,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,806,000 after buying an additional 319,843 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in fuboTV by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,037,000 after buying an additional 899,501 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in fuboTV by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,916,000 after buying an additional 1,460,860 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in fuboTV by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,444,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,496,000 after buying an additional 1,058,665 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

