Fund L.P. 10X Sells 10,000 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $23,700.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $31,900.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $33,700.00.

NASDAQ:GALT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.03. 87,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,778. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

