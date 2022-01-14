FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Issued By Wedbush

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.99) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.81). Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS.

KPTI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

KPTI stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

