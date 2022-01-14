FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issued By KeyCorp

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sempra Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $8.27 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.24. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $9.77 EPS.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $136.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.