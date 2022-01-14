FY2021 EPS Estimates for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Decreased by Analyst

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlackRock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $39.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $39.19.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.71.

BLK opened at $867.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $918.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $903.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.