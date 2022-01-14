FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Raised by Analyst

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $2.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$140.77 million during the quarter.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.71.

TSE:ERO opened at C$16.20 on Friday. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$16.09 and a one year high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.65.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

